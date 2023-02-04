ELKHART — Bill Rieth, Crossroads United Way’s president and CEO since Jan. 1, 2011, will step down at the end of the year, board president Dawn Fisher has announced.
“It has been an honor to work with Bill over the years. He is a good man and a valued CEO, who has led Crossroads United Way with integrity and passion,” Fisher said. “While we are sad to see him go and know that we have a daunting task in finding his replacement, we are encouraged to know that he will remain a part of our community and will have more time to enjoy his grandson.”
