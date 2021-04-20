ELKHART — Employment in the Elkhart-Goshen area remained strong in March, with more than 3,000 more people working than one year earlier.
The unemployment rate in the county remained at 3.5 percent in March, the same as the previous month. That compares with 3.1 percent in March 2020, according to monthly figures from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
