ELKHART — RV parts distribution veterans John Curran, Brent Diver and Rod Humphreys have partnered along with Larry Dorfman, the former CEO and chairman of APCO Holdings, to create Ranger Distribution Inc. (RDI), aiming to deliver “the next level of service and support to OEMs in the procurement and delivery of the critical materials needed in RV manufacturing.”
Curran, the CEO of RDI, has 30 years of experience in the parts distribution business and spent his last 22 years at Dave Carter and Associates where he was CFO and president/CEO. He has a reputation for innovation and delivering an extraordinary customer experience to RV OEMs that enables them to be more productive, efficient, and profitable, according to news release from Ranger Distribution. During his three years as CEO of Dave Carter, the company more than doubled its revenue.
“I’m looking forward to starting fresh with a veteran team and delivering unparalleled service to the industry,” Curran said. “Our team has worked together for a long time and we are excited to step out and build our own company, an employee-owned company, that is driven to be the best in the industry.”
Diver comes to RDI with over 25 years of experience in the RV Industry, most recently as the national sales manager of Dave Carter and Associates. He started at ground level and has experienced all facets of the business first hand and he has developed extensive relationships throughout the RV OEM space.
“We’ve worked hard to build a trusting and productive relationship with the key people at the OEMs we have served,” Diver said. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to start our own business with a great team and expand on that experience into the future.
Humphreys has 10 years in the automotive supply industry and more than 15 years of RV parts distribution experience that includes managing a 170,000 square foot RV Parts distribution warehouse with 30 employees reporting to him. He transitioned to RV OEM parts sales and became the second most productive sales associate in his prior firm.
“Having experience inside the distribution warehouse and out in the field selling to our OEM customers has really helped me understand what it takes to deliver service and build strong relationships at every level,” Humphreys said. “This opportunity to be a partner in the business along with others I know and respect has me very excited about our future.”
Dorfman, a lead investor and board member in RDI, founded APCO Holdings Inc. and EasyCare in 1984 and was its chairman/CEO until May. APCO is a leading administrator for finance and insurance benefits in the RV and automotive spaces. The company has a history of world class service, highly engaged employees and long term financial success.
“My wife, Cathy, and I started APCO with some friends as a family business and we managed to keep that feeling throughout our time there by including our families and employees in our culture,” Dorfman said. “John Curran is Cathy’s brother and we are excited to start another family business with the Divers and the Humphreys and a group of passionate people intent on serving passionate customers in the RV OEM space. There’s a lot of room for growth and improvement in the business and we look forward to filling that space quickly.”
Ranger Distribution is at 21496 Buckingham Road. More information is available at www.rangerdistribution.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.