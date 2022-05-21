Trade magazine honors RV industry's working women

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — RV News, the oldest trade magazine in the recreational vehicle industry, is marking its seventh annual Made in the USA issue by recognizing the hard-working women employed in factories and warehouses across the RV industry.
The July 2022 edition will be highlighted with a special feature dubbed RV American Made-Ins (pronounced maidens). The feature will spotlight individuals and teams of women helping make vehicles, parts, accessories and materials related to the RV industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.