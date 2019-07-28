Thor partners with outdoor influencer Robert Field

ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc., the world’s largest recreational vehicle manufacturer, has announced a partnership with outdoor influencer, host and producer Robert Field.
Field lives full-time in a Cougar Travel Trailer by Keystone, allowing him the chance to share his passion for the outdoors and fishing through engaging content from the road.
Garnering more than half a million views per month on YouTube and 300,000 combined followers across his social media channels, Field will bring his travel experiences to the next level and produce new content through the lens of an RV user. While on the road, he will showcase the Cougar, all while sharing information and guides on fishing trips, key sights, and experiences across the states.
“We are thrilled to partner with Field, who is a true outdoorsman and explorer,” said Bob Martin, CEO of Thor Industries. “We are confident that Field will inspire others to pursue their own outdoor passions through his RV experience.”
Field’s adventures can be followed via his YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. He hosts and produces the award-winning, “Field Trips with Robert Field,” and publishes new videos to YouTube at p.m. each Tuesday.
“When I first started thinking of getting an RV or trailer, I was doing a road trip for 33 days living out of my truck, and it just felt like the whole thing was rushed,” said Robert Field. “I was seeing so many cool places, but at the same time, it felt like I was just scratching the surface. One night, I had this epiphany that if I could just bring my house along with me to all these places, I could really take my time, dive into it, and fully experience all of these incredible places.”
Thor Industries, headquartered in Elkhart, was founded in 1980 by Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein with the purchase of Airstream. Thor Industries went public in 1984, and since that time Thor has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions. Today, Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of RVs.
