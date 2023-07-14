ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is teaming up with Thor Industries to build the walls of the future home for the Cole-Chilton family.
The panel build will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18, at Thor's corporate offices, 601 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, where approximately 50 Thor employees will work alongside future Habitat homeowner Montasia Cole-Chilton. Volunteers will work in two shifts constructing the interior and exterior walls of the home in the parking lot. Following the event, the panel walls will be transported to the build site on Hope Court in Elkhart.
