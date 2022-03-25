THOR donates facility in Poland for aid to Ukraine

Relief workers in Poland use the facility donated by THOR Industries to help provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

 Photo provided / THOR Industries

ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. on Thursday announced it has donated, through its subsidiary Erwin Hymer Group, the temporary use of EHG’s recently acquired facility in Poland to the Lubuskie branch of the Polish Red Cross.

The facility, located in Nowa Sól, Poland, will be used by the Polish Red Cross as a staging and distribution center for items of relief including food, clothing, cosmetic products, baby food and medical supplies, the company said.

fire111
fire111

To Thor.... Good on ya!

