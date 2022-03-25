ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. on Thursday announced it has donated, through its subsidiary Erwin Hymer Group, the temporary use of EHG’s recently acquired facility in Poland to the Lubuskie branch of the Polish Red Cross.
The facility, located in Nowa Sól, Poland, will be used by the Polish Red Cross as a staging and distribution center for items of relief including food, clothing, cosmetic products, baby food and medical supplies, the company said.
