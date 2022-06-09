ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc., the world’s leading RV manufacturer, on Wednesday announced record financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended April 30.
“I am pleased to report this quarter that THOR once again managed through an uncertain business environment to achieve record net sales and profitability across many of our brands,” President and CEO Bob Martin said. “Our teams have done an exceptional job navigating continued supply chain and labor constraints while still fulfilling ongoing dealer and consumer demand for our products.”
