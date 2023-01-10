chamber logo
TRUTH STAFF

ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the first Third House Meeting of this year’s legislative session from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at 418 S. Main St., Elkhart.

Third House Meetings are interactive and open to chamber member and non-member organizations and community members. State lawmakers will share updates and then answer questions from attendees.

