SOUTH BEND — Teachers Credit Union (TCU), the largest credit union in Indiana, is changing its name to Everwise Credit Union to better reflect its mission and grow beyond its original educator roots, a news release said.
The Everwise brand, including a new logo, tagline, and visual identity, will launch June 26. The change in brand does not reflect a change in ownership and TCU will remain fully member owned and headquartered in South Bend.
