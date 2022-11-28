SOUTH BEND — Teachers Credit Union (TCU) has awarded the majority of its nearly 800 employees a $2,000 one-time "inflation fighter" profit-sharing bonus.
The bonus was provided to full- and part-time employees most impacted by current economic conditions, the credit union said in a release. TCU’s decision to provide the bonus reinforces the credit union’s commitment to its employees, especially during such an unusual and challenging year, officials said.
