ELKHART — The 2023 CSCAA National Invitational Championship in downtown Elkhart is in the pool of candidates for the 2023 SportsTravel awards.
The Division I men’s and women’s college swim meet drew around 1,000 competitors along with hundreds more coaches and fans to the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center from March 9-11. An analysis of the event showed that the NIC meet delivered more than $700,000 in economic impact to Elkhart area businesses.
