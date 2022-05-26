ELKHART — A monthly report shows RV production continues with a double-digit increase in shipments over the same periods last year.
Results for the RV Industry Association’s April 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 57,043 units, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the 51,813 units shipped during April 2021.
