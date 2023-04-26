Survey finds RV shipments down 54%

ELKHART — Shipments of recreational vehicles last month were less than half the monthly total from a year ago, an industry group said Tuesday.
Results for the RV Industry Association’s March 2023 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 31,869 units, a decrease of 50.8 percent compared to the 64,778 units shipped in March 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.