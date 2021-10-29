SOUTH BEND — Founder Factory, A Summit for Startups in South Bend-Elkhart, aims to bring entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and investors together to learn more about entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.
The Nov. 10 event will be in the center of the Studebaker Campus, Studebaker Buildings 112 and 113, in South Bend. Organizers said the goal of Founder Factory is to create a collision of startups, enthusiasts and investors in one place and to foster connections among these individuals with the hope of leading to more entrepreneurial and innovative activity.
