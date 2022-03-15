INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 2.7 percent in December to 2.4 percent in January – continuing a record low for the state dating back to 1976, when the current method of compiling unemployment rates began, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
In addition, private sector employment increased by 1,500 jobs over the last month and has now grown for seven of the last eight months. This has resulted in a gain of 85,800 jobs year-over-year. Total private employment now stands at 2,731,800 – 9,900 below the February 2019 peak of 2,741,700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.