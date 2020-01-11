SOUTH BEND — At the annual meeting of the Indiana District of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), 1st Source Bank received the “Gold Level Award” in the Community Lender category for the seventh year in a row.
The award honors 1st Source Bank for delivering the greatest number of SBA loans in the state in 2019 among Community Banks with less than $10 billion in assets. 1st Source Bank also received the inaugural “Rural Lender of the Year Award,” which recognizes the bank for delivering the greatest number of loans in rural areas of the state.
“Winning the Gold Level Award among community banks for a seventh year confirms that our strategic focus toward helping small business clients across Indiana grow and prosper is working,” states James Seitz, 1st Source Bank president.
“We’re equally as proud to be the first recipient of the Rural Lender of the Year Award,” he said. “As a community bank having 70 locations in Indiana towns and cities, we know how important our rural communities are to the state of Indiana, and we’re honored to be recognized for the support we offer to those small businesses.”
Established in 1953, the U.S. SBA is an independent agency of the federal government helping Americans start, build and grow businesses. 1st Source Bank is designated as a “preferred SBA lender,” which enables the Bank to process SBA loans faster than non-preferred SBA lenders. 1st Source Bank has devoted over 156 years to serving small businesses and maintains a dedicated SBA Department.
1st Source Bank’s SBA team is led by Ryan Bell, who attended the SBA Indiana Lender Award Ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.