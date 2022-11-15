South Bend Orthopaedics opens Elkhart facility

ELKHART – The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new The new South Bend Orthopaedics Elkhart Physical and Occupational Therapy location is 5230 Beck Drive.

 Photo provided / Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce

ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new South Bend Orthopaedics Elkhart Physical and Occupational Therapy location at 5230 Beck Drive.

The ceremony was followed by an open house.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.