ELKHART — An upcoming SCORE North Central webinar will focus on how to market a business using social media.
Presented by Maria Rojas, owner of Tr3s Marketing Consulting, the webinar will cover a number of topics:
What is social media?
Why should you be using social media for your business?
How can you use social media for your business?
What platforms you should be using to promote your business?
How to create a social media strategy?
Free resources to create your content
Rojas has worked for the past five years with small and mid-size businesses in the United States and Latin America. She has collaborated with the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and other non-profits to help women lead businesses with digital marketing. Her clients include restaurants, clothing stores, and professionals who offer a service but don’t own a brick and mortar store. She has a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing, in addition to being an electrical engineer.
The webinar is from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Learn more at SCORE North Central Indiana: northcentralindiana.score.org.
