NEW PARIS — Boat-builder Smoker Craft Inc. is celebrating an expansion as construction begins on a 200,000-square-foot facility for production and office space.
The project at 67977 C.R. 23 in New Paris is on the same property as the company’s existing facilities. A ceremony Thursday marked the start of construction, spearheaded by Nappanee-based R. Yoder Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.