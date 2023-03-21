The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has received a Business Education Partnership Award from the Education / Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. From left are Matt Presley, Ivy Tech Community College; Sharon Lowry, Program Director, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office; Dianna Koelndorfer, Ivy Tech Community College; Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel and Capt. Dave Lanzen, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.