Sheriff's Office receives Chamber of Commerce honor1

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has received a Business Education Partnership Award from the Education / Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce. From left are Matt Presley, Ivy Tech Community College; Sharon Lowry, Program Director, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office; Dianna Koelndorfer, Ivy Tech Community College; Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel and Capt. Dave Lanzen, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has received a Business Education Partnership Award from the Education/Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

Dianna Koelndorfer from Ivy Tech Community College nominated the Sheriff’s Office.

