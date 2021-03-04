Jim Schellinger file photo

Jim Schellinger, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, talks about the progress of the Regional Cities Initiative in downtown Elkhart in this 2016 file photo. 

 Elkhart Truth file photo

INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger will step down from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday. 

Holcomb said he reluctantly accepted Schellinger's decision to step down.

