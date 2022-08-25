Entegra motorhomes are shown on the assembly line in a Jayco plant in Middlebury. Forecasters were calling for strong RV shipments through the first half of 2022, followed by a decrease in the second half of the year.
ELKHART — RV shipments in July dropped by one-third compared with the same month last year, but industry observers remain bullish, saying consumer interest remains strong.
Results of the RV Industry Association’s July 2022 survey of manufacturers, released Thursday, determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 29,647 units, a decrease of 33.4% compared to the 44,537 units shipped in July 2021.
