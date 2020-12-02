ELKHART — The RV industry could break the record for wholesale RV shipments in 2021, and 2020 is on track to become the fourth-best year ever, despite the COVID-19 shutdown, according to a new projection.
The Winter 2020 RV RoadSigns projection by ITR Economics shows that 2020 is anticipated to finish within a range of 414,100 to 433,100 shipped units, with the most likely outcome being 423,638 units, a 4.2 percent increase from the 2019 total of 406,700. Through October, the total number of shipments this year is 348,910, and every month of this year but March, April and May has surpassed the same month in 2019.
Glad they are doing well, but its kinda tough to celebrate the RV's success when 2600 people per day are dying of covid in the country and the hospitals are at near capacity. The previous news story was about food distribution centers for all the people out of work and in need of food. Hope the RV companies are able to support some of the food and homeless centers in our area and help out the staff at the local hospitals.
