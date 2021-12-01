ELKHART — RV wholesale shipments are projected to exceed 600,000 units in both this year and 2022, according to a quarterly forecast released Wednesday.
“RV manufacturers and suppliers have accomplished something never before seen with the incredible number of RVs produced in 2021 and forecasted to be built in 2022,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby. “More RVs will be headed to dealer lots in 2022 than ever before, allowing even more consumers to experience the freedom and control of traveling the country in their ideal RV.”
