RV shipments set a record for November, up more than 43% over the same month a year ago. So far this year, industry production is up about 3% over last year despite the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.
RESTON, Va. — Production of recreational vehicles continues at a sizzling pace, with the industry setting a monthly record in November, an industry group said Tuesday.
The RV Industry Association’s survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments finished the month with 42,513 units, an increase of 43.4 percent from the 29,644 units shipped in November 2019 and the highest number of shipments ever for November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.