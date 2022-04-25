ELKHART — The number of recreational vehicles shipped in March set a new monthly record and contributed to a new quarterly record, an industry group said Monday.
Results for the RV Industry Association’s March 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 64,454 units, an increase of 18.7% compared to the 54,291 units shipped during March 2021. Through March, RV shipments are up 15.5% against the same point last year with 171,466 wholesale shipments.
