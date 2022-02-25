RV makers continue to set records

The RV makers shipped 53,290 units in January, an increase of 16 percent over January 2021, the RV Industry Association said Friday.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — Results for the RV Industry Association’s January 2022 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 53,290 units, an increase of 16 percent compared to the 45,930 units shipped during January 2021.

Last month was also the best on comparable record with shipments surpassing the January 2021 shipment total.

fire111
fire111

OH! But Joe is doing everything possible to stop that growth. With gas going sky high, the RV world can't keep taking that type of hit. I hope I am wrong!

