ELKHART — Kelly Green, product sales manager for XLR Boost Toy Haulers of Forest River RV, died suddenly Monday at his home in Huntertown, Indiana. He was 49.
Green started his career at Fleetwood RV in Decatur, Indiana, as a parts and service technician. He then became service manager at Dutchmen Manufacturing. His skills and knowledge, along with his tremendous work ethic, propelled him into becoming director of purchasing, eventually vice president of operations, at Dutchmen, colleagues said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.