ELKHART — The organizing committee for the RV Industry Power Breakfast has decided to cancel this year’s annual breakfast, which had been scheduled for Dec. 3 at the RV/MH Hall of Fame/Northern Indiana Event Center.
The decision to pass on this year’s breakfast, which is facilitated by RVBusiness (RVB) magazine and BJ Thompson Associates, followed a two-month debate among the organizers, RVB representatives reported in a joint statement Friday.
