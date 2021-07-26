ELKHART — The RV industry set a new record of shipments in each of the last four quarters, the RV Industry Association said Monday.
Results from the RVIA’s June survey of manufacturers show that 50,706 units were shipped last month. That is an increase of 25.3 percent compared to June 2020 and is the best June on record, up 7 percent from the 47,416 shipments in June 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.