ELKHART — The RV industry had its second-best month of all time in August.
With 52,819 RV units shipped, last month's number is only surpassed by March 2021, in which 54,291 units were shipped. August's result, which was 33.8 percent better than the result from a year ago, means that a new monthly record has been set for 10 straight months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.