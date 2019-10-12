RESTON, Va. — Members of the RV Industry Association completed voting for seven new members of its board of directors and announced the results this week.
Official representatives from member companies cast their votes Sept. 3-29 for a record 22 candidates running for seven open positions. The association said it was excited to welcome these exceptional industry leaders to a three-year position, set to begin Jan. 1:
Manufacturer
Bob Martin, president and chief executive officer, Thor Industries
Matthew Miller, president, Newmar
Park model RV manufacturer
Dick Grymonprez, director of park model sales, Champion/Athens Park Model RVs
Supplier
Matt Carboneau, supplier, district manager, WESCO Distribution
Mary Pouliot, vice president of sales and marketing, Thetford Corp.
Bill Rogers, president, Keystone Automotive Operations/NTP-STAG
At-large
Jeff Sather, president and CEO, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.
The 21 members of the board have the highest level of authority in the association’s organizational structure and are responsible for association matters including setting and overseeing strategy and policy related to critical topics such as standards, marketing, government affairs, events, industry education and association finances.
All newly elected board members are expected to be at the board meeting on Nov. 12, which will take place during the RVDA 2019 RV Dealers Convention and Expo in Las Vegas, for transition and orientation training.
