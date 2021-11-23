Manufacturers set a record monthly high number of RV shipments in October, cranking out 57,971 units and surpassing the previous month's record of 55,014 units by more than 5%, the RV Industry Association reported Tuesday.
ELKHART — The recreational vehicle industry continues to break new ground in efforts to keep pace with demand, a trade group announced Tuesday.
Results for the RV Industry Association’s October 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 57,971 units, an increase of 22.5% compared to the 47,326 units shipped during October 2020; this October was also the best on comparable record with shipments surpassing the October 2017 total of 48,926 units by over 18%.
