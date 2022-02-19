Receptionist honored with Gardener Award

Alissa Garcia, receptionist at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and first winner of Goshen Health’s Gardener Award, is pictured with patient Linda Young, who nominated her for the award. The Gardener Award recognizes positivity and professionalism.
GOSHEN — In 2022, Goshen Health created the Gardener Award to recognize the contributions of non-medical Colleagues in helping the organization fulfill its mission of providing innovative and outstanding care and services through exceptional people doing exceptional work.
Goshen Health’s first winner of the Gardener Award is Alissa Garcia, receptionist at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Garcia was nominated by Linda Young, a patient who wrote, “Whenever I come for appointments at the orthopedic office, I appreciate that Alissa always has a smile on her face. Her actions portray someone who cares about the patients. She is always kind and considerate, with a gentle voice. I’m so glad this receptionist is there… When I had therapy, she always took the time to ask how I was doing.”
