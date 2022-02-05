WAKARUSA — A staple of the childhood experience and a business icon in the community is getting fresh recognition on its 50th anniversary.
Cook’s Pizza has been named the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.
“Lots of kids have fond memories of walking to Cook’s to get ice cream,” said Deb Shively, executive secretary of the Wakarusa Chamber. “With the middle school being in Wakarusa, it’s like a rite of passage when you have the independence to walk to Cook’s and order pizza or milkshakes. I don’t know where we would be without them. Everybody appreciates Cook’s, and their pizza has a unique taste. You can even get a craving for it now and then.”
The evidence of the pizzeria’s value to the community is evident from the comments on a Facebook post celebrating its 50th anniversary. Cook’s celebrated 50 years in August.
Stan and Steve Cook began their business careers in high school selling ice cream. The brothers were in school at Concord, working at their aunt’s and uncle’s main street shop, Wray’s Ice Cream in Elkhart. They’d deliver ice cream to the former L&M Dairy that had only been open for a few months and the owners weren’t really sure how to keep it open, Stan said.
“They said, “Do you guys want to buy this place? And we’ve been here ever since,” Steve said simply.
There wasn’t much to buy, mostly equipment, and for the recent high school graduates, that was a good thing.
“They made it really reasonable to get started,” Stan said. “We started really small. Simple sandwiches, no deep fryers, no pizza, some bread items, crackers, 12 flavors of ice cream.”
A year later they began selling pizza.
Throughout the years, the business has experienced a wide variety of downtown events. A fire ripped through the corridor about 25 years ago, President Barack Obama’s motorcade passed their store, they survived the recession and COVID, and they won Wakarusa’s Business Of The Year another time in 2003.
“A lot of things have happened between now and then,” Steve said. “We’ve got a lot more stories and seen some pretty crazy stuff.”
He recounted in their early years of business ownership, Stan worked for the police department and caught someone breaking into the store next door with a crowbar. Just a few months ago, Steve had to give CPR to a man who had passed out. The memories are a big part of what makes Cook’s Pizza such an asset to the town.
The building was originally a First National Bank that closed during the Great Depression. Later, Doc Abel had his medical practice in the building, and the two brothers even had their appointments there. Steve met his wife there, as they shared a doctor.
“I have a family photo of my wife getting a six-month check-up, and it’s right beside where our oven would be.”
A valued member of the community, and of the chamber, Executive Secretary of the Wakarusa Chamber
The chamber’s Shively said many teenagers have worked there through the years, and the pizza joint has supported sports teams, and done a lot for the town.
“In order to have a vibrant downtown, you need to have reasons to go downtown, and Cook’s is a vibrant business in Wakarusa,” she said of the committee’s decision to present the Business of the Year Award to Cook’s Pizza. “We hope they think it’s an honor. This is a time when our membership celebrates them. Basically, it’s a night of appreciating somebody and celebrating the previous year. We look through the year and we think who has stuck out as giving value.”
The Wakarusa Chamber Annual Appreciation Dinner is Monday. They’ll also be honoring an Educator of Year and a Citizen of the Year, which are surprises.
“It is a great honor because having attended several of these banquets, it never occurred to me that, perhaps, Steve and I would be center stage,” Stan said. “It’s nice that the community would roll out the red carpet to honor us, and it’s much appreciated.”
