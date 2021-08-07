ELKHART — The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership is launching a free online professional services directory aimed at helping business owners find advertising professionals, architects, accountants, financial advisers, engineers, creative agencies or freelancers and consultants.
Called “The Pros South Bend-Elkhart,” the directory will cover professional services across the region. All region-based professional services have been invited to join.
