ELKHART — The Education/Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host “From Classroom to Workplace” at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 11.
This breakfast and panel discussion will focus on Apprenticeships, Internships and Fellowships. Speakers will include Coreena Schroyer, Beacon Health; Dr. Lisa Greco, WorkOne; Andrew Wiand, enFocus; and Izza Jatala, Ivy Tech Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.