Paddlesports business changes hands

BRISTOL — Long-time paddlesports business Fluid Fun has entered a new era with a change in ownership.
The retail shop is on the banks of the St. Joseph River in Bristol and provides canoes, kayaks and related gear to the outdoor adventure community in and around the Elkhart area. Since 2012, John and Jesslyn Senecal have owned and operated the business. Fellow paddling enthusiast and Niles, Michigan, resident Peter Duckworth purchased the business on Feb. 23, and will now be carrying on their legacy. This will be the third private owner of Fluid Fun since 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.