ELKHART — To help take the company’s marketing efforts to the next level, Alliance RV has announced the appointment of Joe Mehl as Marketing Director. Building off the success of the popular Facebook group that has created a widespread platform for RVers of all types, Mehl will be tasked with extending Alliance’s brand reach by enhancing the digital media efforts before and after the sale, with an emphasis on expanding the company’s reach on other social media networks.
