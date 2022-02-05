Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Ruth Fisher, FNP-BC, has joined the team of health care providers at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Pro Park.
As a family nurse practitioner, she diagnoses and treats common and complex medical conditions for patients of all ages. She provides preventive care, including wellness exams and routine health screenings, and manages chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
“Ruth brings more than 14 years of experience as a staff nurse at Goshen Hospital to her new role as a nurse practitioner,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “Her holistic approach to care gives patients access to a full range of treatment options.”
Fisher received a Master of Science in Nursing Education and a Post-Masters Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate from Ball State University in Muncie. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University–Purdue University in Indianapolis.
Lippert promotes Angelus, Collignon
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has announced that Ty Angelus has been promoted to Vice President of Global Logistics and Brooke Collignon has been promoted to Vice President of Global Compliance.
Angelus has 26-plus years of experience in logistics. After graduating from the Gies College of Business-University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1995, he spent the next 20 years at CH Robinson, 15 in the role of general manager of its Houston, New York and Miami offices. In New York in 2008, Lippert became one of his clients and began what has now become a 14-year relationship. In 2016, Angelus joined the Lippert team as Director of Global Logistics.
In his new role, he will continue to lead all global logistics initiatives as well as be responsible for the oversight of Plant 152, Lippert’s largest distribution facility at 1 million square feet.
Collignon came to Lippert in 2018 after 13 years with Cabela’s Inc. in Sidney, Nebraska, where she was the former Director of Supply Chain Strategy. She was initially hired as the Import/Export Manager and was promoted to Director of Supply Chain Compliance in 2020. She had the opportunity to build a Global Trade Compliance program for Lippert as the challenges of tariffs from China were announced and implemented. She has also been focused on developing a team that will streamline processes and ensure regulatory compliance for Lippert.
In her new role, she will continue leading the Import/Export Compliance team. She will also assume responsibility for Lippert’s vendor compliance as well as drive the company’s EDI initiative with all of its suppliers.
Crossroads United Way announces new VP
ELKHART — Crossroads United Way has selected Natalie Evans to guide the organization’s social service programs, volunteer efforts, and annual community impact grants. Evans brings a wealth of nonprofit experience to the position, including 12 years within the United Way network in a variety of development and engagement roles.
As Vice President of Community Impact, Evans will develop strategic partnerships with local nonprofits, businesses and governments to identify and address the most pressing community issues in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. She will oversee Crossroads United Way’s multimillion-dollar annual grant portfolio and United Way programs including the Thrive United coaching network, Page the Puppy kindergarten readiness program, and Read United volunteer programs.
“Natalie’s deep understanding of nonprofit fundraising, advocacy, and impact will help us in our mission to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our communities” said Bill Rieth, President/CEO of Crossroads United Way. “I know that Natalie’s leadership and vision will help our organization continue to grow and impact even more lives.”
She joins the organization from Indiana United Ways, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Resource Development. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Health Sciences in Human Development and Family Studies from Indiana University and a master’s certificate in Fund Development from Notre Dame.
Evans’ hiring comes at a turning point for Crossroads United Way as the organization celebrates its 100th anniversary, finalizes a strategic plan, and continues to grow its regional presence. Over the past two years, United Ways in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties merged to form Crossroads United Way.
