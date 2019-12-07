Alliance RV names marketing VP
ELKHART — Steve Lidy has joined Alliance RV as vice president of marketing, the company has announced. In this role, Lidy will be tasked with all marketing initiatives, including building the Alliance brand and conveying the value of the Alliance story.
“I have a long history of working closely with Steve and it is very exciting to welcome his marketing talents to the Alliance team,” said Alliance co-founder Coley Brady. “We are working to create a different kind of RV company and Steve will be a key player in getting our message out to the retail consumers and our dealer partners.”
Lidy joins Alliance RV as a seasoned marketing executive with 20 years of RV industry experience. Most recently as the marketing champion for Heartland RV, Lidy led all the company’s strategic marketing efforts.
Lidy and his wife JJ and two children reside in Elkhart.
Lee joins ABC 57 morning news team
SOUH BEND — Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s WBND, ABC 57 has announced that Jennifer Lee will be joining Vahid Sadrzadeh and meteorologist Emily Kennedy on ABC 57’s morning news in Michiana. Most recently, Lee was the morning anchor at KREX in Colorado.
“As we continue to grow our dedicated news team, we are excited to have our viewers wake up with Jennifer. With her experience and positive energy, this will be a great dynamic for our morning team,” said ABC 57’s General Manager Aaron Ramey.
Lee grew up on the East Coast and received her master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Jennifer Lee will join the team in early December weekday mornings at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. before Good Morning America on ABC 57 and for the ABC 57 morning news on CW 25 at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
First State Bank adds mortgage lenders
GOSHEN — First State Bank is continuing its expansion across Northwest Indiana with two new hires at its Goshen location.
Peggy Guyas joins the Goshen team as a mortgage originator. She’ll be working with clients as they work to obtain a mortgage loan. She brings 30 years of experience in the banking industry and a degree from Davenport University. During her banking experience seven of those years were directly related to mortgage lending, so she brings expertise in conventional, construction, USDA and FHA lending. Her most recent position has been in branch management.
Peggy is a member of the Elkhart County and Kosciusko County Board of Realtors. She enjoys spending time traveling with her family, boating, and spending time outdoors.
Amy Hannah also joins the team as a mortgage originator. Her over 15 years of experience working in customer service management and her leadership experience gained from being a business owner and entrepreneur position her to be a key asset in her department. Training in B.O.L.T and Andy Andrews Leadership techniques allowed her to rise through the ranks during her time in active duty with the Air Force.
She enjoys spending time with her family, exterior and interior decorating, and woodworking and crafting.
Nurse practitioner joins Goshen Physicians Milford
GOSHEN — Heather Whitehead, NP, joined the primary care practice at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Milford and is working alongside Tamara Kermani, DO, and Amy Frazier, FNP.
Whitehead provides a wide spectrum of care, including wellness exams and routine physicals, immunizations, vaccinations and medication management. She also treats patients with acute and chronic illnesses.
“Families welcome the expanded access to care and experience Heather brings to the Milford area,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “She is dedicated to providing a medical home for everyone in the family.”
Whitehead received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Indiana University South Bend. Her clinical interests include diabetes management, heart disease prevention, hypertension, pulmonary diseases and treatment of mental health illnesses, such as depression and anxiety.
