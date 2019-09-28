Days Corp. hires HR director
ELKHART — Kym Allsop of Mishawaka has been appointed to manage and oversee the Human Resources department for all of Days Corp. and its four divisions – Days Machinery Movers, Days Export Packing, Days Distribution & Logistics, and Equalizer Systems.
Allsop joined Days Corp. in August and brings 27 years of Human Resource experience from Madison Center, Monaco Coach, Bradley Co. and Supreme Corp. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in Business Management/Human Resources from Indiana University South Bend as well as a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to join Days Corp. at an exciting time in the company’s growth and look forward to leveraging my past experience in human resources to further support an awesome company culture,” Allsop said.
“We are very pleased to have Kym join our growing team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from a variety of fields that will help strengthen our multi-divisional corporation,” said Kevin Schmidt, chief operating officer.
Days Corp., headquartered at 3112 Lexington Park Drive, is comprised of four divisions offering professional products, services and solutions to the RV and other industries.
Nurse practitioner joins Goshen team
GOSHEN — Family nurse practitioner Talhia Juarez Aguilar has joined the team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care. She treats patients of all ages, from infancy to the elderly with routine and immediate medical needs.
Aguilar brings years of nursing experience in various health care settings, including long-term care, outpatient surgery and Elkhart General Hospital. She encourages open communication with patients, families and a team of providers to deliver the best outcomes possible.
Aguilar is well-versed in cross-cultural care and is fluent in English and Spanish.
“We are dedicated to providing access to more options for health care in our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer. “Talhia shares our commitment to delivering compassionate, comprehensive care for all.”
Aguilar received a master’s degree in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University South Bend.
Centier Bank promotes Plank
MERRILLVILLE — Dan Plank has been appointed senior vice president of facilities management of Centier Bank, Michael E. Schrage, president and CEO of Centier, has announced.
Plank joined Centier in late 2014 as director of facilities management. Prior to joining Centier, he served as executive director of facilities for more than 20 years at two community hospitals. Plank received his bachelor of science and master of business administration degrees from Purdue University, and his associate degree in computer sciences from Ivy Tech Community College.
“Over the last five years, Dan has demonstrated his leadership in facility management, as well as within his team,” said Deborah Lumpkin, a senior partner at Centier Bank. “Dan’s achievements and accomplishments span far beyond these initiatives, he personifies the organization’s values and demonstrates his commitment to Centier, and its associates, in both his actions and words.”
The LaPorte resident said he’s committed to impressing Centier’s clients, and delivering new branches to clients across the state. He said he loves working for a company that genuinely cares about its clients and associates.
Send local business news to newsroom@elkharttruth.com.
