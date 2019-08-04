LEX 530 taps new sales director
ELKHART — LEX 530 Metropolitan Event Center has announced the hiring of Collin Walsh as Sales Director at the new event center in Elkhart’s River District.
In addition to assisting in the day-to-day operations of the center, Walsh will promote LEX 530 within the Elkhart County corporate community. In his role, Walsh is responsible for coordinating all business and community events, including corporate wine dinners/tastings, business meetings, employee and client recognition parties, company holiday parties, fundraising galas and team-building events.
Prior to joining LEX 530, Walsh spent five years growing wine and liquor sales for two Indianapolis-based organizations with territories throughout Indiana. Walsh is a resident of South Bend.
“Collin has a wealth of experience in sales – particularly in selling wine and wine is such a big part of what we do at LEX 530,” said owner Carl Tiedemann. “We are thrilled to have someone so dedicated to the success of our center on our team.”
LEX 530, which opened in November, specializes in unique boutique wines. Tiedemann, a vintner, makes his own line of boutique wines in Napa Valley, California, and brings that wine back to Elkhart to sell. His numerous connections to small, independent winemakers in Napa, and around the world, allow LEX 530 access to exclusive, rare wines.
Beacon welcomes chief clinical officer
SOUTH BEND — Dr. Sam El-Dalati, MD, MBA, has joined Beacon Health System as Chief Clinical Officer. El-Dalati will lead the organization’s clinical excellence and quality outcomes initiatives for all inpatient, outpatient and physician office-based locations.
A board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, El-Dalati served as the Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Network Integration Officer for the past 11 years at Bon Secours Mercy Health-Lorain Region in Ohio.
El-Dalati earned his medical degree at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom, and a Master’s of Business Administration degree in health care from Cleveland State University.
Beacon Health System is the largest, locally owned and operated non-profit health care system in the region. Elkhart General Hospital, Community Hospital of Bremen, Memorial Hospital of South Bend (Level II Trauma Center), Beacon Children’s Hospital, Beacon Medical Group and Beacon Health & Fitness employ more than 7,000 associates and 1,100 physicians.
Dentist awarded patent
ELKHART — Bryan Ramp Therapeutic Night Guard LLC has announced it has been awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
This oral appliance is the design concept of Dr. Norman Bryan, an Elkhart dentist for over 45 years.
A custom-made night guard, the Bryan Ramp is produced in a dental laboratory and made of wear-resistant synthetic materials offering years of comfortable protection from tooth wear caused by clenching and grinding during sleep. Patients report waking up refreshed, with fewer headaches, reducing neck and shoulder pain, according to the manufacturer.
More information is available from other dentists or at www.bryanramp.com.
