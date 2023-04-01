Windy. Rain showers early will change over to snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 51F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
MISHAWAKA — Arkos Design has announced that Philip DeAngelis has been elevated to principal and is now a shareholder of the firm. He has been a valuable member of the Arkos Design team for over 15 years as an architect and project manager.
