DeAngelis named principal at Arkos Design

MISHAWAKA — Arkos Design has announced that Philip DeAngelis has been elevated to principal and is now a shareholder of the firm. He has been a valuable member of the Arkos Design team for over 15 years as an architect and project manager.

