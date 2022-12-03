Snow ending and winds diminishing this morning followed by clearing and some sunshine this afternoon. Morning high of 50F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
GOSHEN — Lorraine Weaver, MD, will join Goshen Physicians OB/GYN as a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist in February. She provides obstetric and gynecological care for women of all ages. She brings with her more than 20 years of experience in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.
