Weaver joins Goshen Physicians OB/GYN

GOSHEN — Lorraine Weaver, MD, will join Goshen Physicians OB/GYN as a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist in February. She provides obstetric and gynecological care for women of all ages. She brings with her more than 20 years of experience in the field of obstetrics and gynecology.

