Regional Partnership promotes Hartley
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership has announced the promotion of Bethany Hartley to chief strategy officer.
In her new role, Hartley is responsible for translating strategies across functions and driving organizational change, supporting new working relationships and synergies across the organization, and establishing greater transparency and accountability. She is serving in an active role strengthening and maintaining the management and governance culture and practices reflective of the organization’s core values, including the infusion of innovative thinking and relevant technology-enabled initiatives.
“The Regional Partnership is in a unique position to lead the South Bend-Elkhart region into a new era by leveraging advanced technologies, supporting core industry clusters, and encouraging new businesses to relocate or expand within our large geographic footprint,” Regional Partnership President and CEO Regina Emberton said. “Bethany’s broad skillset and passion for inclusive economic development makes her the ideal candidate to strengthen our collaboration with economic development professionals and stakeholders to ensure a cohesive, measurable, and sustainable future for the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and the region.”
Hartley joined the Regional Partnership team in 2018 as director of diversity and inclusion; as CSO, she is maintaining her role as a liaison for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. This engagement across all five committees will enhance the Regional Partnership’s momentum towards achieving the region’s goal of moving the South Bend-Elkhart region into the top 20 percent of metro areas for minority income equality.
Hartley has over a decade of experience in non-profit leadership, primarily focused on economic development and entrepreneurship. Prior to joining the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership, she held leadership positions with RISE | Regional Innovation and Startup Education, Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, Family and Children’s Center, and the Women’s Business Development Center.
Hartley holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago and certificates from the University of Notre Dame’s Master of Non-Profit Administration, Babson College, and Catalyst Inc. She is also active in a wide range of community activities, including serving as a board member of Startup Moxie Elkhart County, a steering committee member of the Engaging Women Conference, a committee member of the Inclusive Procurement Committee at the City of South Bend, and a champion for Girls on the Run of Northern Indiana.
Nurse practitioner transfers to Goshen Retreat
GOSHEN — Certified nurse practitioner Alyssa Yoder, NP, now accepts new patients for breast cancer screenings, risk assessments and diagnostic services at Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center. Yoder focuses primarily on developing and managing treatment plans for women at high risk for breast cancer and breast cancer survivors.
Prior to joining the Retreat, Yoder served as a registered nurse in the Progressive Care Unit at Goshen Hospital.
“Women in long-term follow-up care and survivorship welcome access to an advocate that Alyssa provides,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her passion for compassionate care offers patients the support they need throughout their cancer journey.”
Yoder received a Master of Science in Nursing from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University South Bend.
