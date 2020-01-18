TekModo taps Finn for business development
ELKHART — Kevin Finn has been named director of sales and business development for TekModo, the company has announced. He will oversee the RV, Marine and Specialty Vehicles divisions. TekModo is an Elkhart-based company specializing in engineered composite body panels that are custom designed to maximize performance and minimize weight for a variety of industries.
Finn comes to TekModo with 23 years of experience in the RV industry in both sales and manufacturing management. He was most recently the General Manager of Forest River for the Work and Play and Adrenaline divisions.
“Composite materials are a great solution to the negative issues that manufacturers have with wood materials,” Finn said. “TekModo’s materials are resistant to water infiltration issues such as rot, mildew, and mold. Our composites provide a stronger material at up to half the weight of wood. They won’t expand or fall apart from waterlogging. All these features are important in any outdoor application.”
When he’s not working, Finn enjoys entertaining clients on the golf course along with watching college sports with friends.
Wiegner promoted at Ford Motor
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has announced that Robert T. “Bob” Wiegner has been promoted to Global Chief Engineer, Powertrain Manufacturing Engineering.
Wiegner is a graduate of Elkhart Central High School. He received a Master’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and from the University of Michigan he earned an MBA Degree.
His experience at Ford has been in truck assembly engineering, transmission engineering, engine engineering and corporate engineering assignments.
Bob is married and has two children. They reside in the greater Detroit area. He is the son of Chuck and Carol Wiegner of Elkhart.
Indiana Trust welcomes new adviser
MUNCIE — Mark L. Andrews has joined Indiana Trust Wealth Management as vice president and wealth adviser with 20 years of experience in the wealth management profession, most recently with D.A. Davidson Trust Company. He has also served as a deputy county attorney.
As a wealth adviser, Andrews focuses on multigenerational planning – where financial, tax, retirement, business succession and investment‐driven estate planning are taken into consideration, in accordance with each client’s circumstances. As a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), Andrews has the experience and expertise to manage a family’s legacy in a comprehensive manner.
Andrews earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska, where he majored in economics and finance and continued on to obtain his Juris Doctorate. He also attended the University of Notre Dame’s Tax and Estate Planning Institute, Cannon Trust Schools (I, II, III, and Sales), and the University of Washington School of Law’s Estate Planning Seminar.
Andrews enjoys presenting on trust and estate planning topics to various organizations and estate planning councils, and has been an active volunteer serving with many charitable organizations over the years, as a treasurer and board member.
“I feel very fortunate to be joining a trustworthy, experienced team of fiduciary professionals, and look forward to providing multigenerational planning expertise to our clients,” Andrews said.
As the first employee-owned independent trust company in the state, with more than 30 years in the wealth management profession and nearly $2 billion in assets under management, Indiana Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves. It has offices in Mishawaka, Elkhart and Muncie.
