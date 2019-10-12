Ancon adds architect, brand manager
GOSHEN — Ancon Construction is welcoming two additions to its architectural and marketing teams.
Ben King has joined Ancon’s architectural team. King is a licensed architect with a masters of architecture from Judson University, Elgin, Illinois. King holds an architectural license from Illinois and Indiana with certification through NCARB, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards; and is a LEED Accredited Professional, specializing in “green” building design and construction. Originally from Goshen, King has been located in the Greater Chicago area for the past 16 years, working with several architectural firms. In 2019, he and his family relocated back to Goshen.
Prior to joining Ancon, King worked on several award-winning projects, including the “Trumpf Smart Energy Factory” project that won a 2019 national award from the American Institute of Architects. King will be working with Ancon’s architectural team and meeting with clients to understand their specific needs for design/build projects.
Marissa Odom has joined the Ancon business development/marketing team, serving as brand manager, community outreach. Odom has a bachelor of fine arts degree in interior design from the Illinois Institute of Art and has over 11 years’ experience working with several area firms where she received numerous awards for sales and design. She has a diverse background in marketing and will be taking over both traditional and digital marketing strategy as Ancon Construction continues to grow. Odom is from Goshen and will be located at Ancon’s Goshen office.
Ancon is a design-build construction firm with in-house engineering and architectural services, serving northern Indiana and southern Michigan for over 44 years. Ancon also works directly with architects on traditional plan and spec projects.
Jones joins Ranger Distribution Inc.
ELKHART — Ranger Distribution Inc. has announced that Ben Jones has joined the company as a partner, adding another industry leading sales and product development talent to RDI’s veteran team.
Jones has been in the RV parts and parts distribution business for over a decade. Recently, he was a sales leader at parts distribution company Dave Carter and Associates. Prior to that he was more focused on the product side as director of sales at LaSalle Bristol.
“I’ve known and worked with Ben for a long time,” said John Curran, CEO at RDI. “He’s a perfect match for our RDI Core Values and he’s a top talent in the industry. His broad range of knowledge and his strong relationships on the OEM and product sides will have an immediate positive impact on our growth and our ability to serve our customers.”
In addition to being an industry leader in sales, Jones has helped to develop numerous plumbing and electrical products that have since become industry standards. Having an in-depth knowledge of these products, coupled with his sales skills, will be a huge asset to RDI’s team, Curran said.
Lake City Bank promotes VanDeWielle
WARSAW — Lake City Bank announced it has promoted Matt VanDeWielle to senior vice president, senior risk manager.
In this new role, VanDeWielle oversees the Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Audit and Loan Review functions. He has been with the bank for seven years.
“As the bank grows and the complexity of our business deepens, it is very important that we stay ahead of inherent risks and continue to enhance our internal control environment,” said David M. Findlay, president and chief executive officer. “Matt will be a great leader for this newly created role.”
VanDeWielle earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University South Bend. He serves as a board member for the St. Joseph County Humane Society.
“Matt’s experience in leading our internal audit and loan review functions since he joined the bank in 2012, and his previous experience as an external auditor uniquely qualify Matt for this new role,” said Kristin Pruitt, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel. “His perspective will strengthen our ability to identify, manage and respond to risk as we move forward.”
Lake City Bank, a $5 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 branch offices in northern and central Indiana.
Newmar names Hall sourcing manager
NAPPANEE — Newmar Corp. has promoted Elizabeth Hall to the newly created position of sourcing manager. In her new role, Hall will have strategic responsibility to ensure supplier and part readiness for regular production and coordinate cross-functionally at Newmar and externally with suppliers.
“The complex and highly customized brands we produce at Newmar have created a need for this new role,” said Matt McQuown, vice president of supply chain. “I’m excited for Elizabeth to take on this responsibility and feel her years of experience at Newmar and knowledge of the RV Industry supply base have set her up for a successful transition to sourcing manager.”
Hall earned a bachelor of science degree in Public Finance Management from Indiana University-Bloomington, and worked in the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C., prior to joining Newmar in 2003 as a purchasing assistant. Her most recent role was senior purchasing agent.
Newmar is located at 355 N. Delaware St., Nappanee.
